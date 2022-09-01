Nagpur/New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and other senior functionaries of the Sangh will deliberate on social harmony, economy and national security during the three-day coordination meeting starting from September 10 in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur.

The annual national-level meeting of various organisations affiliated to RSS will also discuss the issues related to environment and awakening family values, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar said in a statement.

In the meeting, the BJP will be represented by Nadda and its general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh. This is the first formal meeting between the BJP leaders and top brass of its ideological mentor RSS, after rejig in the party's top decision making body parliamentary board.

In the meeting, the participants will talk about their work and give presentations regarding their activities, Ambekar said.

The Sangh-linked organisations working in various fields such as education, economy, service and national security would discuss the issues related to these sectors and their activities during the meeting, he said.

He further said the RSS keep coordinating with its workers active in the linked organisations.

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale will also attend the meeting, among others.

Top office bearers of RSS-linked outfits Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) will also attend the meeting.

Besides, representatives of a total of 36 organisations associated with RSS will participate in the meeting, give presentations about their work and their plans for future course of action, Ambekar said.

