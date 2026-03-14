Moga (Punjab) [India], March 14 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday slammed the AAP government in Punjab over "religious conversions" and said if a BJP government is formed in the state, the first Bill it will bring will be "against religious conversions".

Addressing the 'Badlav Rally' here, Home Minister also slammed the Congress and said the problem of terrorism in the border state had started during its rule.

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He criticised Congress for settling for the inclusion of Karatarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan when the border was being drawn between the two countries. He said the Modi government has constructed the Kartarpur Sahib corridor.

"You (Congress government) had resorted to tank fire on Akal Takht. It was during the Congress rule that terrorism erupted, there was strife and conflict erupted between Sikhs and Hindus. The development of Punjab is impossible without Sikh-Hindu unity, and such unity can only be achieved under the leadership of Narendra Modi. Today, the entire state of Punjab is grappling with the issue of religious conversions. I urge people to elect the BJP government here. The very first bill we will introduce in Punjab will ban religious conversions," Amit Shah said.

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He said the BJP will fight elections to form the government in Punjab in 2027 . "Only the BJP government can make Punjab free from drugs...Punjab has collapsed due to the terror of gangsters, debt, religious conversions, corruption," he said.

"We have removed Article 370 from Kashmir. Today, Naxalism is also on the brink of extinction. That is why a double-engine BJP government is essential here to free Punjab from drugs and provide employment to the youth," he added.

The Home Minister also criticised Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and the AAP leadership, alleging that the state government is functioning under the influence of leaders from Delhi.

"The Aam Aadmi Party came to power on the promise of change. I want to ask the leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party: What exactly is your Chief Minister doing? Across the entire country, wherever Kejriwal needs to travel, this Chief Minister has done nothing other than chartering aircraft at the Punjab government's expense and flying him there as his personal pilot," Shah said.

He further accused the AAP leadership of misusing Punjab's resources. "The Chief Minister of this state should hang his head in shame. Four 'subedars' have arrived from Delhi, and they are looting Punjab's wealth only to siphon it back to Delhi," he alleged. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)