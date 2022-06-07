Rajamahendravaram (AP), Jun 7 (PTI) Lambasting the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh, BJP national president J P Nadda on Tuesday said people were eager to throw it out of power as it had pushed the state into a debt trap.

Addressing a mammoth public meeting, Godavari Garjana (roar of Godavari), here, the BJP chief pointed out that the YSR Congress government was one working with a vengeful attitude with political intention. They were trying to cut the opposition and see that the opposition should not come up.

"The Jagan Mohan Reddy government lacked financial discipline and pushed the state into a debt trap. I am sorry say that today the state is under Rs eight lakh crore debt and no financial discipline is being maintained. Also, law and order has crumbled in the state. Land, sand and liquor mafias have become synonymous with AP politics,” Nadda lashed out.

“But I must tell Jagan Mohan Reddy that nothing is going to stop Bharatiya Janata Party. Kamal will come, you must understand that,” he said.

People abusing law and order in the state were going scot-free. “I am also sorry to say that religious places are being attacked. Politics of appeasement is developed,” he added.

"There is no environment for business. This is a government which is anti-business. This is a government working with high-headedness. Industrialists are not coming but leaving AP. This is the sad plight of Andhra Pradesh,” Nadda alleged.

This has resulted in lack of employment, he noted.

The state government was even diverting funds granted by the Centre for various welfare schemes. "Even the funds meant for gram panchayats are being diverted for other purposes, hitting the development hard. Simultaneously, corruption has reached an all-time high under Jagan Mohan Reddy," Nadda said.

The BJP chief noted that while other states were promoting mother tongue, the Jagan regime was doing injustice to Telugu.

"The National Education Policy talks about encouraging regional languages but here Telugu is being discouraged,” he observed.

Nadda said AP now needed a double-engine government, with Narendra Modi at the Centre and a BJP government in the state to develop and go forward.

Former MP and actress Jayaprada was a star attraction at the public meeting.

Rajya Sabha members G V L Narasimha Rao, Y S Chowdary, C M Ramesh, T G Venkatesh, state BJP president Somu Veerraju, MLC P V N Madhav and other senior leaders attended.

Earlier, Nadda interacted with beneficiaries of various Central schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan, Aawas Yojana, Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Ujwala and PM Kisan Samman Nidhi. He explained what all the Modi government did for the welfare of various sections in the last eight years by directly crediting a staggering Rs 22 lakh crore to the beneficiaries' accounts.

