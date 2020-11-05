New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Jagat Prakash Nadda has called a meeting of party general secretaries on November 8.

The issues that would be discussed in the meeting are not yet known.

In September, Nadda had announced his new team of office-bearers that saw some major inclusions such as Ram Madhav, P Muralidhar Rao, Saroj Pande, and Anil Jain being replaced as general secretaries.

The team of general secretaries plays a key role in the organisation. (ANI)

