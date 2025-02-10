New Delhi [India], February 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Jagat Prakash Nadda on Monday launched the National Mass Drug Administration (MDA) Round for the elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis across 13 states.

This initiative aims to protect millions from this debilitating disease and accelerate India's fight against Lymphatic Filariasis, says the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

JP Nadda said, "We have re-affirmed our resolve to eliminate Lymphatic Filariasis (LF) which is caused by Culex mosquito. LF is also known as elephantiasis. We have reached very close to eliminating it."

Nadda called for the implementation of a five-pronged strategy to ensure that the disease is eliminated much ahead of the Sustainable Development Goal of 2030. He further said that the revised deadline has been set for 2027 to eliminate the disease.

"I want to assure the States that all technical and financial support will be provided to them by the government of India. The States should implement the 5-prolonged strategy to eliminate LF. In this direction, one of the most important steps in mass drug administration (MDA)," he further said.

He emphasized the importance of ensuring that no one is left out during the MDA campaign which takes place twice a year in 111 districts in 13 states.

Nadda urged the States/UTs to monitor the campaign at a state level to ensure early diagnosis of affected people. He also called for the personal involvement of the political and administrative leadership at the identified state/district levels for the same.

He urged states to carry out Inter sectoral convergence activities and work should happen in Integrated way.

"We have to engage digital platforms for wider reach. UP and Odisha have done good work in the area of LF. Self-help groups should be used for mass drug administration. All MPs, MLAs and panchayats should be involved. Political involvement is very important," he added.

He urged states to implement effective IEC activities to increase awareness among people. (ANI)

