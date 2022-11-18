New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): With an aim to increase its vote share among the Scheduled Castes and Tribes communities ahead of the 2023 state Assembly polls, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda will be addressing a huge rally in Ballari on Sunday, sources close to Karnataka BJP informed ANI.

This will be a big outreach program by the party aiming to strengthen the party in the state for the upcoming Karnataka Assembly election next year in April.

In Karnataka, there is a total of 224 seats, out of which BJP is targeting about 70 SC/ST seats. The Valmiki community has 40Assembly seats.

Since Mallikarjun Kharge has become the president of the Congress party, BJP is rigorously working to strengthen its SC/ST votes in Karnataka as well as in other states of the country.

BJP is aggressively working to woo members of Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) ahead of assembly polls in the state, which are set to be held in about six months.

Congress party also through its Bharata Jodo Yatra is working and taking along the SC/STs to strengthen its party. Rahul Gandhi also addressed a rally in Ballari last month. "My family has a long connection with Karnataka. I can never forget that you (people) gave victory to (former PM) Indira Gandhi from Chikkamagaluru (in 1978). I can also not forget you gave victory to Sonia Gandhi in Ballari (in 1999)," Gandhi said.

The Karnataka government has been ordered to increase the outreach of central Government policies and benefits among targeted audiences. Also, the District Magistrates have been told to ramp up the registrations of beneficiaries.

This is not the only program, many more programs like this will also be lined up every week, said a source in Karnataka BJP. (ANI)

