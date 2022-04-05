New Delhi, Apr 5 (PTI) Marking the BJP's foundation day, its chief J P Nadda will take part in a procession on Wednesday in Delhi's Rajendra Nagar Assembly constituency that is due for a bypoll following the resignation of AAP leader Raghav Chadha who has been sent to the Rajya Sabha.

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said in a press conference that several programmes will be organised on the party's foundation with Nadda attending the procession to be taken out from Rajendra Nagar.

The BJP held the Rajendra Nagar seat, one of its bastions in the city, in four out of seven Assembly polls in the past. In the 2020 elections, Raghav Chadha defeated BJP candidate R P Singh.

Gupta said the party will observe 'Social Justice' fortnight from April 7 till 20, which would involve a Yamuna river cleaning programme, a run to be participated by over 50,000 people, loan distribution to street vendors under Central government schemes and felicitation of sanitation workers.

On Ambedkar Jayanti, on April 14, slum dwellers will be made aware of the 'Panchtirth' associated with the life of Dr BR Ambedkar, he said.

A blood donation camp, hoisting of the national flag, and meeting families of unsung heroes of the freedom struggle will also be part of the BJP's foundation day programmes.

