Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 20 (ANI): The Rajasthan Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Core Committee will be held in the national capital on Friday to hold discussions about the preparations for the 2023 assembly elections and 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP Rajasthan President Satish Poonia said that the BJP chief JP Nadda will hold a meeting at 6 pm tomorrow at Delhi BJP head office with the top party leaders of Rajasthan in Delhi.

The current political developments in Rajasthan will be discussed in the Core Committee meeting chaired by Nadda. The State leaders will also give feedback about the current situation.

It is believed that in this meeting the organizational strategy will be prepared for the 2023 Assembly elections in Rajasthan.

BJP State President Dr Satish Poonia, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria, BJP leader Rajendra Rathod, national office bearers of BJP from Rajasthan and some prominent leaders including ministers in the Modi government will attend the meeting.

Pertinent to mention, a delegation of Rajasthan BJP on Tuesday met state Assembly Speaker CP Joshi and submitted a memorandum seeking the Speaker's stance on the purported resignation of MLAs of the ruling Congress.

The BJP leaders had also claimed that the Gehlot government of the state is in the minority.

"We will give feedback to the BJP President about the organizational and political developments of Rajasthan," said Satish Poonia.

"The meeting of the Rajasthan BJP Core Committee to be chaired by BJP National President JP Nadda in Delhi. There will be a discussion about the preparations for the upcoming assembly elections and then the Lok Sabha elections. Along with this, we will also apprise the party president about the current organizational and political developments in Rajasthan," Poonia told ANI on phone.

Poonia said that they will give updates to the party's high command about the political developments that took place in Rajasthan Congress recently.

Earlier on Monday, Congress leader Sachin Pilot said that the party is contemplating how the Congress party should form the government again in Rajasthan.

"In the last 30 years, whenever the Congress comes to the government in Rajasthan, it is unable to win the elections again and loses badly. We will do whatever we have to do to win the election and will work hard together," Pilot said.

The political crisis in Rajasthan was triggered by Ashok Gehlot apparently agreeing to file his nomination in the Congress presidential polls and wanting a successor of his choice in Rajasthan.

The Gehlot loyalists want someone from their own camp to be chosen as the next Chief Minister, instead of Sachin Pilot, held a spate meeting with Cabinet Minister Shanti Dhariwal at his residence, following which over 90 MLAs had submitted their resignations to Speaker CP Joshi.

However, later when Mallikarjun Kharge announced to be the candidate for president post, he backed out and apologised for the ruckus in Rajasthan triggered by his loyalists over a possible leadership change in the state after Gehlot was set to file his nomination papers for the Congress chief polls. (ANI)

