New Delhi [India], February 3 (ANI): After the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, the first in-person meeting of office bearers of the Bharatiya Janata Party is scheduled to take place on February 14.

The meeting, chaired by BJP's national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, will be the first meeting after the COVID-19 induced lockdown where all senior office bearers of the party would be physically present.

In a directive issued by party general secretary Arun Singh, on behalf of the BJP president, has asked state party Chiefs and in-charges, co-in charges, and general secretaries (organisation) to come prepared to apprise the meeting regarding the prevailing situation in their respective states.

The meeting assumes significance especially as the party prepares for crucial assembly polls in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu in the next few months.

Today, West Bengal Chief Secretary's office has asked BJP to get permission from local authorities for 'yatras'.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda are expected to flag off five yatras this month.

Earlier in the day, the BJP chief arrived in Kerala for a two-day visit ahead of the state Assembly elections. (ANI)

