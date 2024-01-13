India News | Nadda to Launch Cleanliness Campaign in Run-up to Ram Temple Consecration Ceremony

Agency News PTI| Jan 13, 2024 06:16 PM IST
New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda will launch on Sunday a nationwide campaign to clean up holy places and their surrounding areas in the run-up to the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

BJP national spokesperson Prem Shukla said Union ministers and party leaders at the national and state levels will be part of the campaign and are expected to give two to three hours everyday for the task till January 22, the day of the consecration ceremony.

The party, he said, has formed committees in states and districts for the campaign and will be reaching out to noted citizens to join the exercise.

Shukla noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly emphasised on ensuring cleanliness and has been a part of numerous such campaigns.

He had joined one such exercise at a temple in Maharashtra on Friday, Shukla added.

