Bhopal, Dec 26 (PTI) An MOU was signed between the National Academy of Direct Taxes (NADT) and the National Law Institute University (NLIU) Bhopal, as per an official release.

The MOU was inked recently between NADT Regional Campus Bhopal and NLIU to promote learning and educational work in both institutions, it said.

Additional Director General of Income Tax (Training), NADT Academy Regional Campus, Rajkumar Ghosh and NLIU Bhopal Vice Chancellor S Surya Prakash signed the MOU recently, it added.

The agreement aims to explain theoretical and practical aspects related to income tax and the law to students, IT officials, and others.

