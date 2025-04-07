Kohima, Apr 7 (PTI) The Naga Students' Federation (NSF), an apex body of Naga students in Nagaland, Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, on Monday condemned the Centre's decision to extend the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) for another six months.

The Armed Forces (Special Powers) gives armed forces operating in disturbed areas sweeping powers and immunity from prosecution unless approved by the Centre.

On March 30 the Ministry of Home Affairs extended the AFSPA for six months in entire Manipur, except the jurisdictions of 13 police stations. The AFSPA has also been extended to eight districts in Nagaland and 21 police station areas in five other districts of the state for six months. It was also extended to Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts in Arunachal Pradesh and three police station areas in Namsai district in the state.

"The continued designation of our ancestral land as a 'disturbed area' under AFSPA for another six months beginning April 1 is a blatant affront to the dignity, rights, and democratic aspirations of the Naga people," stated NSF president Medovi Rhi and assistant general secretary Kenilo Kent in a statement here.

The federation viewed the extension as an "unjust and regressive" move that disregards the realities on the ground.

"The Naga people have, time and again, demonstrated our desire for peace and political resolution through dialogue and non-violence...," they said.

The NSF claimed that AFSPA has inflicted "untold pain, trauma, and fear" in the hearts of countless Naga families.

