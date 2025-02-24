Dimapur (Nagaland) [India], February 23 (ANI): The Army Recruiting Office in Rangapahar organised Indian Army Recruitment Outreach Programs to promulgate the Agniveer Recruitment under the Agnipath Scheme, in coordination with Lotha Baptist Church in Dimapur, Nagaland.

According to an official press release, the outreach programme was attended by over 80 eligible students, their parents and ex-servicemen.

The sessions covered the importance of the Agnipath scheme in a detailed yet simplified manner, its advantages and opportunities, and addressed queries.

The session also included the modalities of the Officer entry schemes, including the National Defence Academy (NDA), Officers Training Academy (OTA), Military Nursing Services (MNS), and Territorial Army (TA) Service Selection Board (SSB) interview, added the release.

The aspirants were briefed about each scheme's eligibility criteria, application procedures, and selection processes. They were also explained about the Army's organisation and types of Arms and Services.

Handouts, posters, pamphlets and other publicity materials were also distributed and handed over to the ESMs with a request to further distribute the same to the youth in their areas/villages, added the release. (ANI)

