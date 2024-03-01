Kohima, Mar 1 (PTI) Nagaland will regularise gazetted and non-gazetted government employees appointed on contractual or ad-hoc basis against sanctioned posts prior to June 6, 2016, an official said Friday.

The decision was taken by adopting two resolutions moved by Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in the assembly.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi To Visit Kashmir Valley on March 7, First Since Article 370 Abrogation.

He said that House unanimously resolved to adopt a policy to carry out a one-time exercise for regularisation of Group A & B and Group C & D employees appointed on contractual or ad-hoc basis against sanctioned posts prior to June 6, 2016 and completed 10 years of service.

The resolutions were adopted by voice vote.

Also Read | Chetak Helicopter Emergency Landing: Indian Army Chopper Makes Precautionary Landing in Farm Fields in Rajasthan.

A cabinet source told PTI that the exact number of employees to be regularised is yet to be ascertained, as the respective departments will now initiate the process.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)