Dimapur, Aug 6 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone for redevelopment of the century-old Dimapur Railway Station in Nagaland.

It is among the 508 stations across the country that will be modernised under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme'.

The foundation stone for redevelopment of Dimapur Railway Station was laid virtually by the PM.

In his address, the PM said all state capitals of the northeast will soon be connected by railway network.

Work is underway on doubling lines, gauge conversion, electrification and new routes, Modi said. “Commissioning of new railway lines in the region has increased three times,” he added.

A total of 56 railway stations in the northeast will be modernised under the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme'.

Speaking on the occasion, Nagaland Governor La Ganesan said the Dimapur Railway Station is the second busiest in the northeast, and it is also integral for the security of the nation as it facilitates easy movement and deployment of personnel.

The redevelopment will entail a cost of Rs 283 crore, and work is likely to be completed in two-and-half years, a senior official said.

The proposed main station building in Dimapur will have an area of 17,484 square metre from the existing 5,160 square metre, said P K Kshatriya, Chief Administrative Officer (Construction) of Northeast Frontier Railway.

Other features include spacious waiting areas with modern facilities for passengers, food plazas, green buildings, solar panels and rainwater harvesting, he said.

