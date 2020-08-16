Kohima (Nagaland) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): Additional Deputy Commissioner Kohima Lithrongla Tongpi Rutsa has ordered the sealing of the office of Chief Secretary and Directorate of Under Developed Areas (DUDA) for 48 hours, as per the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) on preventive measures to contain the COVID-19 spread.

This is also being done in view of the detection of a COVID19 positive person, said the order which is in effect from August 16.

"The fumigation and disinfection of the office premises are being initiated, following all the health safety measures and SOPs of the government. The proposed sealed area is mapped and cordoned off and the public and all concerned are advised to follow all safety precautions of wearing masks all the time," reads the order.

As per the Nagaland health department, there are a total of 3,394 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state including 1,958 active cases, 1,422 cured and 7 deaths. (ANI)

