Kohima, Jan 6 (PTI) Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Monday filed his nomination for the February 27 election as the NDPP nominee for the Northern Angami-II seat in Kohima district.

Rio is contesting from the constituency for the ninth time since 1987, the only election in which he lost.

The four-time chief minister has again been projected as the leader of the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP)-BJP alliance which is contesting the poll on 40:20 seat-sharing formula for the second time in a row.

Rio, the NDPP president, expressed confidence that the NDPP-BJP alliance would once again form the government in Nagaland.

“Filed my nomination papers as a candidate for the 11 Northern Angami-II A/C for the upcoming Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023. I thank the people of my constituency for putting their trust in me thus far, and I humbly seek their blessings and support again,” Rio tweeted.

Rio has won two elections uncontested – in 1998 and 2018.

This time the Congress has announced Seyievilie Sachu as its candidate for Northern Angami-II. He is yet to file the nomination.

Deputy Chief Minister Yanthungo Patton (BJP), former chief minister TR Zeliang (NDPP), BJP state president Temjen Imna Along and others filed their nomination papers on Monday.

Election office sources said that more than 50 candidates filed the papers during the day.

As nomination filing will come to a close on Tuesday, candidates are in a hurry to submit their papers.

