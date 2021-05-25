Kohima, May 24 (PTI) Nagalands COVID-19 tally rose to 20,259on Monday as 191 more people tested positive for the infection, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

"191 +ve cases of COVID-19 reported today. Kohima-67, Dimapur-53, Tuensang-28, Mokokchung-25,Wokha-6, Zunheboto- Mon-4 each, Peren-2,Kiphire-Phek-1 each, 137+ve patients have recovered. Dimapur-53, Kohima-38, Tuensang-13, Mon-10, Kiphire-9, Zunheboto-8, Mokokchung-4, Peren- 2," the minister said in a tweet.

A total of 14,637 persons have recovered from the disease, and currently, there are 4,714 active patients.

The recovery rate in the state is 72.25 per cent.

The demise of 12 patients 6 in Dimapur and one each in Kohima, Mokokchung, Longleng, Phek, Mon, and Zunheboto district -has increased the coronavirus death toll in the state to 297, of whom 12 had comorbid conditions, he said.

A total of 611 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

So far, a total of 1,84,709 samples have been tested for COVID-19.

Meanwhile, as of Sunday, a total of 2,53,400 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered to 1,99,460 persons, said State Immunisation Officer Dr. Ritu Thurr.

