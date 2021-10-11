Kohima, Oct 11 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,473 on Monday as 24 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Eight people were detected as COVID-19 positive on Sunday.

Twenty-four patients were cured in the last 24 hours, taking the number of those who recovered from coronavirus to 29,529.

With no fatality reported during the day, the death toll remained at 671.

Dimapur recorded the highest number of new cases at 17, followed by Tuensang (three), Mokukchung (two), and Peren and Phek (one each), the bulletin said.

Nagaland now has 257 active cases, while 1,016 patients have migrated to other areas.

The state has tested 3.82 lakh samples for COVID-19 thus far and inoculated over 6.96 lakh people, of whom 4.10 lakh have been fully vaccinated.

