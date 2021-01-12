Kohima, Jan 11 (PTI) Nagaland is all set to start COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 with priority to be given to 19,960 healthcare personnel and 30,000 frontline workers, a minister said on Monday.

After healthcare and frontline workers, priority will be given to those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population group with comorbidities, Planning and Coordination Minister Neiba Kronu said.

"Nagaland will launch the vaccination programme on January 16. The vaccine will be made available by the Centre through the existing cold chain of the inoculation programme in a phased manner," Kronu, who is also a spokesperson for a state-level committee on COVID-19, said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with chief ministers of all states to discuss the COVID-19 situation and the vaccination roll-out in the country.

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom and other officials participated in the meeting, Kronu said.

A total of 19,690 healthcare workers in both government and private sectors would be vaccinated in the first phase and the priority would also be given to around 30,000 frontline workers.

Nearly 3,49,757 people who are above 50 years of age, will also be vaccinated, he said.

For vaccination of those below 50 years of age with comorbidities, a database will be prepared, the minister said.

The country will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 in what the prime minister had called the world's largest inoculation programme.

India had recently granted emergency use authorisation to two vaccines, Oxford's Covishield being manufactured by Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Both vaccines, according to the Union Health Ministry, have established safety and immunogenicity.

