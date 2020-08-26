Kohima, Aug 25 (PTI) Nagaland on Tuesday recorded the highest single-day recovery of 215 COVID-19 patients while only 38 fresh cases were detected, health department officials said.

This is the 11th consecutive day that the Northeastern state recorded more recoveries of people than fresh cases.

"Another 214 patients recovered from COVID-19 and are kept under surveillance - 94 from Dimapur, 88 from Kohima, 32 from Zunheboto," Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom tweeted.

However, the Health Department later said that one more patient recovered from the disease in Mokokchung district taking the number of cured people to 215.

The minister said that the 38 new positive cases - 31 in Kohima, three in Mon and two each in Wokha and Peren districts - have been detected out of 458 samples tested.

Contact tracing has been initiated by the personnel of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Phom said.

With this, Nagalands confirmed cases have increased to 3,752 of which 2,611 have recovered and 1,123 are active. Nine COVID-19 patients have died and nine others migrated to other states.

