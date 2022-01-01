Kohima, Jan 1 (PTI) The New Year brought good tidings for Nagaland where there was no fresh incidence of COVID-19 nor any death due to the virus on Saturday.

The tally remained at 32,201, a health official said.

Ten people had reported positive for the infection on Friday.

Nagaland's COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged at 702 as no fresh fatality was registered in the last seven days, he said.

Nagaland now has 61 active cases, while 30,369 people have recovered from the disease, including two in the last 24 hours, the official said.

Altogether 1,069 patients have migrated to other states to date.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state now stands at 94.30 per cent.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio took to Twitter saying “Time to renew our hopes, faith and resilience anew as another year dawns upon us. May we make the most of all that we are blessed to have. I wish you all a fruitful and a #HappyNewYear. #StaySafe”.

