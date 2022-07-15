Kohima, Jul 15 (PTI) Nagaland on Friday reported 14 new COVID-19 cases, the highest spike since April 24, pushing the tally 35,592, a health department official said.

Six cases were detected in Dimapur district, five in Kohima, two in Longleng and one in Zunheboto district, he said.

There are now 61 active COVID-19 cases, while 33,271 people have recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 763 as no patient died in the last 24 hours, while 1,497 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

The northeastern state had reported 12 coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Altogether 4,75,585 samples have been tested in the state so far, he said.

Around 18,42,008 doses of coronavirus vaccines have been administered in the state till Thursday, the official said.

Meanwhile, State Immunization Officer Dr Ritu Thurr informed that as directed by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Community Vaccination Centres have opened precaution doses for 18-59 age group eligible beneficiaries.

