Kohima, Feb 16 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,306 on Wednesday as 32 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Also Read | TERI Summit 2022: Environmental Sustainability Can Only Be Achieved Through Climate Justice, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Girl Raped Repeatedly by Man in Indore; Accused Absconding.

The coronavirus death toll stood at 753 as there was no fatality during the last 24 hours, he said.

Thirty-nine COVID-19 cases and one fatality were registered in the state on Tuesday.

Nagaland now has 367 active cases while 32,711 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 46 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate has improved to 92.64 per cent.

Altogether 1,475 COVID patients have migrated to other states.

The state has tested nearly 4.55 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)