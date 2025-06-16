Kohima, Jun 16 (PTI) Nagaland on Monday reported the first COVID-19 case of the year with a resident of Dimapur testing positive, a statement said.

The patient is mildly symptomatic and is currently under home isolation, being closely monitored by health authorities, said the statement issued by Director of Health and Family Welfare Mereninla Senlem.

The current variants of COVID-19 are mild, having symptoms such as fever, cough, and sore throat, which typically subside without the need for hospitalisation, it said.

The government advised the people not to panic and continue following COVID-appropriate behaviour to prevent the spread of the virus.

