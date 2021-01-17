Nagpur, Jan 17 (PTI) Two persons allegedly committed suicide in Nagpur after their wives left them, police said on Sunday.

While the first case took place in Deolapur station limits, the second death was in Kalmeshwar tehsil, both on Saturday, an official said.

"In Deolapur, a 40-year-old man hanged himself after a quarrel with his wife, while in Kalmeshwar, a 36-year-old man consumed poison as his wife left home with their children due to his drinking habit," he said.

Accidental death cases have been registered and further probe was underway, the official added.

