Nagpur, Oct 30 (PTI) A two-year-old girl was killed on Saturday after being hit by a mini truck driven by her father in Nagpur in Maharashtra, police said.

Also Read | Shirur Vidhan Sabha Constituency in Maharashtra: Sitting MLA, Candidates For Assembly Elections 2019, Results And Winners.

The incident took place in Mohgaon Bujrug at around 10am, a Narkhed police station official said.

Also Read | Odisha BSE 10th Result 2019 Not Today: Class 10 Board Exam Scores to Be Declared Soon Online at bseodisha.ac.in; Here's List of Website to Check Marks.

"When Sunil Madankar (32) was driving out his mini truck from the courtyard of his house, his daughter Savi came in front of the vehicle and got run over. He rushed Savi to a nearby hospital but doctors declared her dead on arrival. Madankar has been booked for causing death by negligence and rash driving," he informed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)