Nagpur, Dec 21 (PTI) Nagpur police on Tuesday claimed it had solved a murder that took in 2007 in Kamptee area with the arrest of a history-sheeter and six of his associates.

An official said one Vishal Paisadeli was killed on March 22 that year after he was made to drink alcohol, lie on a road and a sports utility vehicle driven over him.

"A probe was started by Khaperkheda police. Now, after 14 years, we have been able to arrest history-sheeter Ranjit Safelkar and six others," he said.

