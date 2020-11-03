Nagpur, Nov 3 (PTI) Nagpur district on Tuesday registered 385 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,03,642, the local administration said.

A District Information Office release said nine COVID-19 patients died in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,429.

Also, 401 patients were discharged from hospitals, pushing the number of recovered cases to 96,509, it said.

The number of active cases in the district stood at 3,704, the release added.

