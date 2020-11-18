Nagpur, Nov 18 (PTI) Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Wednesday registered 389 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,07,213, the local administration said.

A District Information Office release said seven more COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 3,538.

Besides, 175 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the tally of recovered cases to 1,00,374, it said.

The number of active cases in the district stood at 3,301, the release added.

