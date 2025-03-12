Nagpur, Mar 12 (PTI) A jeweller from Nagpur has accused a businessman of cheating him of Rs 2.34 crore by taking gold ornaments from him but not paying for them, an official said on Wednesday.

In his complaint, the jeweller said the accused, a maize trader, initially bought valuables from him and made payments promptly, gaining his trust.

However, over the past year, the accused took jewellery worth Rs 2.34 crore from the complainant but failed to make payments. He gave the complainant a few cheques but all were dishonoured for lack of funds, the jeweller told the police.

The jeweller subsequently demanded the money in cash, but the accused allegedly refused, prompting the complainant to approach the cops, said the official from Pratap Nagar police station.

Police are considering transferring the case to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) for further inquiry, he added.

