Nagpur, Sep 14 (PTI) A man who had assaulted a police constable during a public function in Nagpur in 2004 was on Tuesday fined Rs 10,000 for the incident by a local court.

Also Read | Now Shops Can Open and People Can Travel. People with Symptoms Must Stay at Home. If … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

Additional Sessions Judge RS Pavaskar fined Omprakash Yadav alias Munna Rs 10,000 and also ordered that he would spend a month in jail in case he failed to pay the amount, a police official said.

Also Read | Telangana: 39-Year-Old Man Killed, Body Set Ablaze in Karimnagar District; Two Arrested.

Yadav had brought firecrackers to burst during BJP's 'Bharat Uday Yatra' at Ajni Square on March 19, 2004, and hit constable Rajendra Sarode when the latter seized the crackers, he said.

An offence under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at Dhantoli police station at the time, the official said.

Yadav was chairperson of Maharashtra Building and Other Construction Workers' Welfare Board under the previous BJP government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)