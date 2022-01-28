Nagpur, Jan 28 (PTI) A man sleeping on the steps of a warehouse in an inebriated state was killed in Wadi area of Nagpur, police said on Friday.

Also Read | Union Budget 2022: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Reviews Preparations at Parliament Ahead of Budget Session.

Deceased Santosh Dighore (33), an alcoholic, used to sleep on the steps of the warehouse after finishing his work there, but on Thursday night, accused Vaibhav Deshmukh (29) asked him to sleep somewhere else, an official said.

Also Read | President's Bodyguard To Retain Retiring Horses Vikrant, Viraat As Mark of Respect.

After Dighore refused, the two had a fight during which Deshmukh bludgeoned him to death with a boulder, the Wadi police station official said.

Deshmukh, who fled from the spot, was held some time later, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)