Nagpur, Jan 25 (PTI) Twenty-two criminals belonging to three gangs have been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) by Nagpur police, an official said on Tuesday.

The gangs of Abu alias Firoz Khan, Chandrashekhar Panjarao Atram and Changi Shankar Gosavi are involved in land grabbing, extortion, drug smuggling, medical admission scam, highway dacoity etc, he said.

