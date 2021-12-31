Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], December 31 (ANI): Nagpur Citizens Forum launched a 'Right to Pee' campaign to demand clean, safe and free toilets for the citizens on Thursday.

"It is one of the prime responsibilities of Nagpur Municipal Corporation to provide clean, hygienic public lavatories in all market areas," said Rajat Padole, a forum's member.

Citizens were seen responding enthusiastically to the signature drive. "Women and girls working in shops in Gandhibagh and Sitab Main Road area expressed their support for the campaign", the Nagpur Citizens' Forum said.

As per information, the number of public toilets in Nagpur is inadequate as compared to the population. The few toilets that are available are in very bad condition since there is no maintenance or repair. There is also a lack of toilets in big markets like Sitabardi, Mahal, Itwari creating inconvenience to the citizens, the forum claimed.

"Women and girls working in this market are suffering due to lack of toilets. The city of Nagpur, which is developing as a metro city, lacks sanitation facilities" rued a local.

"The Nagpur Citizens Forum has launched the 'Right to Pee' campaign where Public urinals and toilets are being surveyed. The members of the forum are examining the situation by visiting the toilets available in different parts of the city. A factual report will be prepared based on the information provided in this survey", said Abhijeet Singh Chandel, another member of the forum.

The campaign is also trying to find out the complaints of women working in shops and offices on the issue of toilets. "A signature drive has been launched and a large number of citizens' signatures are being collected. The demand for clean, safe, free and abundant toilets is being made through this signature campaign", said Rohit Kumbhare. "Awareness, referendum and signature campaign is the first phase of this campaign", he added.

The Nagpur Citizens Forum has set up a committee on the toilet issue in other cities which will study hygiene and toilet facilities. "It will prepare a report of the work in the cities where directional work has been done in this regard and submit it to Nagpur Municipal Corporation", a member of the organisation added. (ANI)

