Nagpur, Mar 18 (PTI) Police on Tuesday evening conducted a route march in riot-affected areas of central Nagpur with the police commissioner leading the contingent.

Police Commissioner Ravinder Singal said police are investigating how the violence unfolded and the sudden instigation by "some people".

He led the route march from Chitnis Park Chowk, the ground zero of violence a day before, to Hansapuri Road, where another clash had broken out in the night, via Bhaldarpura Chowk, Agrasen Chowk, Seva Sadan Chowk, and Geetanjali Talkies Chowk.

All these areas spread over 3 km, are under curfew.

Singal said such marches are conducted in tense or riot-like situations to instil a sense of safety among people.

"The main objective behind taking out route marches is to understand if there is any conspiracy to repeat violence. The route march ensures area domination so that the people do not lose confidence and know that police are committed to their safety," he told reporters.

Singal said police are investigating how the violence unfolded and the sudden instigation by "some people". "We are also investigating if social media was used (for spreading rumours)," he added.

Singal said the curfew will remain in force for the time being and the call on its relaxation will depend upon the situation.

Violence erupted in central Nagpur's Chitnis Park in Mahal area on Monday around 7.30 pm, with stones hurled at police amid rumours that the holy book of a community was burnt during an agitation by a right-wing body for the removal of Aurangzeb's tomb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, officials said.

As many as 34 police personnel were injured in the violence. More than 50 persons have been taken into custody by police.

