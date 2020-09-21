Nagpur, Sep 21 (PTI) Police personnel in Maharashtra's Nagpur can now avail of treatment in a new dedicated COVID-19 hospital for them.

"A seperate and independent Covid hospital was needed for the police department which was set up within weeks," Nagpur police commissioner Amitesh Kumar said in a release on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the hospital was virtually inaugurated by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh and district guardian minister Nitin Raut at the police headquarters.

Kumar said the hospital has 16 oxygen beds, 8 oxygenated ICU beds with monitors, and 8 semi-ICU beds without monitors.

"The hospital has oxymeters and digital thermometers on all beds. It is fully air-conditioned with CCTVs and television on all beds and other facilities," the release said.

The hospital has a walk-in facility for police families with four ICU ambulances, two of which have doctors round the clock, he said.

Kumar said the state government sanctioned Rs 50 lakh for the hospital.

Many police personnel and officers in Nagpur Police were infected by the virus and some of them have died, he added.

