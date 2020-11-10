Nagpur, Nov 10 (PTI) At least 238 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while four died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Tuesday, an official said.

The detection of latest infections took the region's tally to 1,05,383 and the toll reached 3,484, the official said.

Of the casualties reported so far, 2,460 were from Nagpur city and 1,024 were from rural areas and outside the district, he said.

As many as 282 patients were discharged from various hospitals in the district during the day, raising the number of recoveries to 98,744, the official said.

The district currently has 3,155 active COVID-19 cases, he added.

