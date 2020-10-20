Bihar, October 20: Bhabua is a city of Kaimur district in the state of Bihar, India. It is a legislative assembly segment of Bihar. Bhabua comprises Community Blocks of Bhabua & Rampur. Voting for the Bhabua election will take place on October 28 in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020. Counting of votes for the Bihar polls will take place on November 10.

As per the estimates of 2011 census, out of total 390316 population, 87.14 percent is rural and 12.86 percent is urban population. The Bhabua legislative assembly segment is home to a total of 2,35,787 eligible voters, out of which 1,24,309 are men and 1,16,464 women. Bihar will go to polls in three phases. Phase 1 voting will take place on October 28 in 71 Assembly constituencies. Mohania (SC) Vidhan Sabha Seat in Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Candidates, MLA, Schedule And Result Date.

In the 2015 Bihar Assembly election, the Bhabua constituency was won by Anand Bhushan Pandey of BJP, and Doctor Pramod Kumar Singh of JD (U) was the runner-up. Rashtriya Janata Dal got 80 seats in the 2015 Assembly elections, while Janata Dal (United ) managed to win 71 seats. The contesting candidates for Bihar Assembly elections 2020 are Sanjay Kumar Sinha from Nationalist Congress party, Bharat Bind from Rashtriya Janata Dal, Rinki Rani Pandey from BJP among others.

Nitish Kumar became the chief minister forming an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party after its previous attempt to form a stable government with Rashtriya Janata Dal and Congress did not last long. Bihar Assembly elections 2020 will be conducted amid the COVID-19 pandemic with the necessary guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India. Due to Covid-19, the polling time has been increased by one hour and will now be from 7 am to 6 pm, except in Naxalite–Maoist insurgency affected areas.

