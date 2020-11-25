Nagpur, Nov 25 (PTI) Nagpur district in Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 319 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the tally to 1,09,880, an official said.

With five deaths, the toll mounted to 3,620 in the district, the release said.

The count of recoveries rose to 1,01,739 with 138 patients getting discharged in the day from hospitals, it said.

The district is now left with 4,521 active cases.

