Nagpur, Mar 21 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nagpur rose by 3,614 to touch 1,93,080 on Sunday, while the day also saw 32 deaths and 1,859 people recovering, an official said.

The toll in the district is 4,624, and the recovery count is 1,59,108, leaving it with 29,348 active cases, he added.

With 17,182 samples being examined on Sunday, the number of tests in Nagpur went up to 14,80,385, the official said.

