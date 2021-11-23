Nagpur, Nov 23 (PTI) A computer operator attached to Nagpur tehsil's 'setu suvidha kendra' was caught on Tuesday by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding Rs 70 as bribe from a person to issue an income certificate, an official said.

He identified the arrested person as Pawan Eknath Binekar (31), who has been charged by Sadar police under Prevention of Corruption Act.

The complainant wanted an income certificate for his daughter's education scholarship. he added.

