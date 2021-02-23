Nagpur, Feb 23 (PTI) Three men were arrested here on Tuesday for allegedly stabbing a 24-year-old man after following his car, police said.

The accused, who were on motorcycle, followed Rajkumar Sanjay Java (24) when he was returning with his family after having dinner at a mall in his car on Sunday evening, an official of Sitabuildi police station said.

The trio abused Java and blocked his way near Traffic Children Park and attacked him with knives, he said.

Java, severely injured and bleeding profusely, was taken to a hospital and is undergoing treatment.

After probe, alleged assailants Sagar Shankar Masram (19), Gaurav Manoj Kahare (21) and Laxman Rajesh Godia (20) were arrested under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder), the official said.

