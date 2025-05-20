New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI): Congress leader Nana Patole on Tuesday wrote a letter to President Droupadi Murmu on taking action against officers who did not follow the protocol in welcoming and securing Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan Gavai while he was on his visit to Maharashtra.

"In the wake of this incident, today, I wrote a letter to His Excellency the President, demanding action against the officers who did not follow the protocol," Patole's post read.

Further, in his letter, Patole wrote on how the matter was not just limited to the personal neglect of the CJI but affected the dignity of the Indian Constitution. He also questioned if Gavai was not given proper treatment if he was a follower of Ambedkar.

"When the newly appointed Chief Justice of India, Hon. Bhushan Gavai, was on a visit to Maharashtra, the state government and administrative apparatus did not follow the necessary protocol in welcoming and securing him. This matter is not limited to his personal neglect, but it directly affects the dignity of the Indian Constitution. Has Chief Justice Gavai been insulted in Maharashtra because he is an Ambedkarite? This question also arises," Patole's post on X read.

Patole also mentioned how Gavai's statement on the displeasure on the functioning of the government drew attention of the entire country.

"The Hon'ble Chief Justice himself, in his speech, expressed his strong displeasure over the functioning of the state government and administration. His statement has drawn the attention of the entire country to this matter," the post further read.

Meanwhile, Congress leader Udit Raj also criticised the absence of senior state officials at the felicitation event, calling it an insult to CJI Gavai and a Dalit holding a top constitutional post.

Speaking to ANI, Udit Raj said, "The Bar Council of Maharashtra and Goa organised a felicitation event for CJI Gavai, who is from Maharashtra. It was his first visit after becoming the Chief Justice of India, but the Chief Secretary and DGP were not present. This is a serious breach of protocol. Gavai always speaks about the Constitution, which has three pillars -- the legislature, executive and judiciary -- and the judiciary is led by the Chief Justice. The absence of these top officials is an insult to a Dalit holding such a high post. BJP cannot support Dalits. Modi ji and the Chief Minister should apologise to the people of the country."He added, "CJI Gavai may not have taken it seriously, but we do. This is an insult to the Constitution and to a Dalit. BJP is the B-team when it comes to Dalit issues. They cannot tolerate a Dalit in such a top position."

He demanded action against the officials, saying, "The DG Police and Chief Secretary should be removed from their posts for not attending the CJI's event."

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice B R Gavai on Saturday addressed a felicitation event organised by the Bar Council of India (BCI), where he spoke about the important responsibility of judges to understand and respond to the realities of society.

The event was held to honour Justice Gavai following his recent appointment as the 52nd Chief Justice of India. (ANI)

