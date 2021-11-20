New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The CBI on Saturday filed its charge sheet in the case of death of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad chairman Acharya Narendra Giri against his disciple Anand Giri and two others, officials said.

In its charge sheet filed in a court in Allahabad in Uttar Pradesh, the CBI has charged Giri, priest of Allahabad's Bade Hanuman Temple Addhya Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari with criminal conspiracy and abetment to suicide, they said.

Also Read | Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case: No Evidence of Conspiracy, Common Intent Against Aryan Khan, Says Bombay High Court.

Acharya Narendra Giri, who was the president of the largest organisation of sadhus in India, was found hanging by his disciples at the Baghambari Mutt in Allahabad on September 20.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)