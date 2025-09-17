Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the 'Swasth Nari Shashakt Parivar Abhiyaan' and inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for multiple development works in Dhar in Madhya Pradesh.

Addressing a public rally here, PM Modi said, "... There are four pillars of the Viksit Bharat journey; women, youth, poor and farmers. Today, schemes related to all four of these have been dedicated to the nation... Our Nari Shakti is the foundation of the progress of our nation. If the mother stays healthy, then the whole house stays well. If a mother falls ill, the entire family's system crumbles. That is why 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar campaign (healthy women, strong family campaign) is dedicated to our mothers and sisters..."

Talking about the priority given to the women, PM Modi further launched a scathing attack on Pakistan for "removing the Sindoor of our sisters and daughters", referencing India's decisive action with Operation Sindoor in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

"The nation gives utmost priority to the security of Maa Bharti (Mother India). Pakistani terrorists removed the Sindoor of our sisters and daughters. Through Operation Sindoor we destroyed terror camps. Our brave armed forces brought Pakistan to its knees within the blink of an eye. Just yesterday, the nation and the world witnessed another Pakistani terrorist tearfully narrate his ordeal. This is a new India. It fears no one's nuclear threats," the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister also launched the state's 8th Rashtriya Poshan Maah campaign. Later on, he will also inaugurate the 'Aadi Seva Parv' and lay the foundation stone for the PM Mitra Park in Bhainsola village in Dhar district. The park is expected to help the textile industry of the state and create job opportunities for the youth.

Talking about the park, the Prime Minister said, "On the day of Vishwakarma Jayanti, a major industrial beginning is about to take place today. The foundation stone of the country's largest integrated textile park has been laid here. This park will provide new energy to India's textile industry and farmers will get fair value for their produce, and will employment to a large number of our youth and young women. I congratulate all fellow countrymen for these projects."

Meanwhile, celebrations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th birthday are in full swing across the country, with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) organising a two week long sewa pakhwada with various events planned through the days. (ANI)

