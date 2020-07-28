Nashik, Jul 28 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 12,657 on Tuesday with the single-day addition of 138 patients, health officials said.

The death toll reached 472 with five more people succumbing to the infection, they said.

With 473 people getting discharged from hospitals, the number of recovered cases mounted to 9,771.

