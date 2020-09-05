Nashik, Sep 5 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district increased by 951 to reach 42,516 on Saturday, while 10 deaths took the toll to 921, an official said.

Of the total cases, 29,285 are from Nashik city, 10,211 from other parts of the district, 2,778 from Malegaon and 242 from outside the district, he said.

"So far, 34,135 patients have been discharged, which includes 973 on Saturday," he said.

