Nashik, Dec 15 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 1,05,753 on Tuesday with the addition of 181 fresh cases, health officials said.

With eight more persons succumbing to the infection, the toll in the district went up to 1,875, they said.

A total of 240 people were discharged during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,00,478.

