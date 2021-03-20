Nashik, Mar 20 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra's Nashik district crossed the 1.45 lakh mark, with the detection of 2,383 fresh infections on Saturday, a health official said.

The daily tally of coronavirus cases crossed the 2,000 mark for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday.

At least eight patients died of the infection during the day, while 848 were discharged from various hospitals, the official said.

With this, the toll in the district has reached 2,210 and the count of recoveries has risen to 1,28,326, he said.

Of the total number of cases reported so far, 94,749 were from Nashik city alone, it was stated.

With the addition of 6,988 swab samples tested during the day, the number of tests conducted in the district has risen to 6,19,286.

